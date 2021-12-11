6th-$24,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:24. Good. chased, 2w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 47.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.350.

Trainer: Tana Caldwell

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Da Stoops-Goodheartedgirl

Scratched: Fire and Speight.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hello Sunday119423-hd2-hd1-hd1-½A. Triana Jr.13.00
Sola119911-11-1½2-22-1¾J. Alvarez1.20
Sayaad Ain't So119132-½3-½3-½3-¾L. Goncalves27.20
Total Insanity1196106-hd4-14-34-3¾E. Perez35.20
Chama1201099-36-hd5-25-3½R. Eramia4.60
Da Best Wife Ever1202610-110-½8-½6-½E. Lara19.70
Twice as Good1191177-19-½9-17-2½S. Elliott5.30
Sweet Isabelle119888-hd8-27-18-2½J. Medina30.00
Cat Tale Breeze119355-½7-hd119-1O. Sanchez41.40
Da Dynasty Diva120544-hd5-hd6-½10-hdW. Hamilton60.20
Da Coach's Wife119711111110-hd11C. Montalvo4.20
5 (4)Hello Sunday28.007.205.40
10 (9)Sola2.802.20
1 (1)Sayaad Ain't So11.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $100.00. Exacta (5-10) paid $83.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-1-7) paid $1,384.74; $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-1) paid $316.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you