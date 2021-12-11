6th-$24,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:24. Good. chased, 2w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.100, 47.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.350.
Trainer: Tana Caldwell
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Da Stoops-Goodheartedgirl
Scratched: Fire and Speight.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hello Sunday
|119
|4
|2
|3-hd
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|A. Triana Jr.
|13.00
|Sola
|119
|9
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|2-2
|2-1¾
|J. Alvarez
|1.20
|Sayaad Ain't So
|119
|1
|3
|2-½
|3-½
|3-½
|3-¾
|L. Goncalves
|27.20
|Total Insanity
|119
|6
|10
|6-hd
|4-1
|4-3
|4-3¾
|E. Perez
|35.20
|Chama
|120
|10
|9
|9-3
|6-hd
|5-2
|5-3½
|R. Eramia
|4.60
|Da Best Wife Ever
|120
|2
|6
|10-1
|10-½
|8-½
|6-½
|E. Lara
|19.70
|Twice as Good
|119
|11
|7
|7-1
|9-½
|9-1
|7-2½
|S. Elliott
|5.30
|Sweet Isabelle
|119
|8
|8
|8-hd
|8-2
|7-1
|8-2½
|J. Medina
|30.00
|Cat Tale Breeze
|119
|3
|5
|5-½
|7-hd
|11
|9-1
|O. Sanchez
|41.40
|Da Dynasty Diva
|120
|5
|4
|4-hd
|5-hd
|6-½
|10-hd
|W. Hamilton
|60.20
|Da Coach's Wife
|119
|7
|11
|11
|11
|10-hd
|11
|C. Montalvo
|4.20
|5 (4)
|Hello Sunday
|28.00
|7.20
|5.40
|10 (9)
|Sola
|2.80
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Sayaad Ain't So
|11.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $100.00. Exacta (5-10) paid $83.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-1-7) paid $1,384.74; $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-1) paid $316.95;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.