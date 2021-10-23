4th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:39. Good. 3w 1/4, angled in,best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.170, 48.650, 1:14.050, 1:27.670, 00.000, 1:41.240.

Trainer: Mindy Willis

Winner: CH M, 6, by Save Big Money-Cherokee Diva

Scratched: Markantony'squeen.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Cherokee Lass119656-½7-26-1½3-½1-1D. Cabrera1.80
Ciao Ciao121833-23-43-31-hd2-2¼R. Vazquez9.00
Dialed J120277-287-1½4-½3-2½L. Goncalves6.60
Dark Sarcasm123112-1½2-½1-1½2-14-1O. Sanchez6.00
Save the Day121565-1½5-hd5-15-15-2¾F. Manrrique7.30
Santa Ana Winds1223884-hd4-hd6-36-8B. Landeros3.20
Veilazig119744-26-187-27-8¾W. Hamilton7.50
Ultra Cordial120421-21-12-hd88A. Triana Jr.34.10
7 (6)Cherokee Lass5.603.403.00
9 (8)Ciao Ciao8.605.60
3 (2)Dialed J4.20

Exacta (7-9) paid $48.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-3-2) paid $64.50; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-3) paid $82.35;

