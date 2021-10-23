4th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:39. Good. 3w 1/4, angled in,best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.170, 48.650, 1:14.050, 1:27.670, 00.000, 1:41.240.
Trainer: Mindy Willis
Winner: CH M, 6, by Save Big Money-Cherokee Diva
Scratched: Markantony'squeen.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Cherokee Lass
|119
|6
|5
|6-½
|7-2
|6-1½
|3-½
|1-1
|D. Cabrera
|1.80
|Ciao Ciao
|121
|8
|3
|3-2
|3-4
|3-3
|1-hd
|2-2¼
|R. Vazquez
|9.00
|Dialed J
|120
|2
|7
|7-2
|8
|7-1½
|4-½
|3-2½
|L. Goncalves
|6.60
|Dark Sarcasm
|123
|1
|1
|2-1½
|2-½
|1-1½
|2-1
|4-1
|O. Sanchez
|6.00
|Save the Day
|121
|5
|6
|5-1½
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-1
|5-2¾
|F. Manrrique
|7.30
|Santa Ana Winds
|122
|3
|8
|8
|4-hd
|4-hd
|6-3
|6-8
|B. Landeros
|3.20
|Veilazig
|119
|7
|4
|4-2
|6-1
|8
|7-2
|7-8¾
|W. Hamilton
|7.50
|Ultra Cordial
|120
|4
|2
|1-2
|1-1
|2-hd
|8
|8
|A. Triana Jr.
|34.10
|7 (6)
|Cherokee Lass
|5.60
|3.40
|3.00
|9 (8)
|Ciao Ciao
|8.60
|5.60
|3 (2)
|Dialed J
|4.20
Exacta (7-9) paid $48.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-3-2) paid $64.50; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-3) paid $82.35;
