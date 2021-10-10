8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:31. Good. inside, gamely, dug in
Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 45.250, 57.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.910.
Trainer: Danny Pish
Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Graydar-Pink Diamond
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bobby Don
|122
|6
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-1
|W. Hamilton
|5.10
|Muni Muni Slew
|124
|7
|3
|3-hd
|3-1
|1-½
|2-¾
|J. Medina
|7.70
|Stormin Hongkong
|122
|9
|4
|5-hd
|5-½
|4-1
|3-2
|L. Wade
|15.90
|True Saint
|122
|5
|7
|8-1
|8-3
|5-1½
|4-2
|L. Luzzi
|6.60
|Mr. Shapoor
|124
|8
|2
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-hd
|5-½
|D. Sorenson
|35.50
|Cascade King
|122
|1
|8
|9
|9
|7-hd
|6-2
|J. Alvarez
|8.60
|Replete
|122
|2
|6
|6-1
|7-hd
|8-hd
|7-hd
|R. Vazquez
|3.30
|Knocks Big Thirst
|124
|3
|5
|4-hd
|6-hd
|9
|8-3¾
|E. Lara
|15.50
|Soldier Boy
|124
|4
|9
|7-½
|4-hd
|6-1
|9
|S. Elliott
|1.90
|6 (6)
|Bobby Don
|12.20
|6.40
|5.20
|7 (7)
|Muni Muni Slew
|8.80
|6.00
|9 (9)
|Stormin Hongkong
|7.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $271.45. Exacta (6-7) paid $102.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-9-5) paid $229.76; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-9) paid $211.15;
