8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:31. Good. inside, gamely, dug in

Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 45.250, 57.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.910.

Trainer: Danny Pish

Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Graydar-Pink Diamond

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bobby Don122612-11-hd2-21-1W. Hamilton5.10
Muni Muni Slew124733-hd3-11-½2-¾J. Medina7.70
Stormin Hongkong122945-hd5-½4-13-2L. Wade15.90
True Saint122578-18-35-1½4-2L. Luzzi6.60
Mr. Shapoor124821-hd2-13-hd5-½D. Sorenson35.50
Cascade King12218997-hd6-2J. Alvarez8.60
Replete122266-17-hd8-hd7-hdR. Vazquez3.30
Knocks Big Thirst124354-hd6-hd98-3¾E. Lara15.50
Soldier Boy124497-½4-hd6-19S. Elliott1.90
6 (6)Bobby Don12.206.405.20
7 (7)Muni Muni Slew8.806.00
9 (9)Stormin Hongkong7.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $271.45. Exacta (6-7) paid $102.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-9-5) paid $229.76; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-9) paid $211.15;

