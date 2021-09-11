1st-$20,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:08. Good. bump, duel, ridden out
Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 45.800, 1:12.330, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.750.
Trainer: W. Calhoun
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Pioneerof the Nile-Molly Morgan
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Empire of the Nile
|121
|4
|3
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-3
|1-10
|D. Cabrera
|7.20
|4.20
|2.80
|2.60
|Guardsman Pass
|124
|5
|5
|6
|6
|4-2
|2-1¼
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|5.00
|3.20
|4.30
|Candy Baron
|121
|1
|6
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-2
|3-7
|L. Goncalves
|6.80
|24.90
|Hype Man
|121
|2
|1
|1-hd
|2-4
|2-½
|4-3¼
|S. Elliott
|0.60
|A Hunk of Heaven
|121
|3
|4
|5-4
|5-3
|5-3
|5-13¼
|W. Hamilton
|12.20
|Okay Pops
|121
|6
|2
|4-½
|4-1½
|6
|6
|J. Medina
|25.80
Exacta (4-5) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $18.76; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $36.45;
