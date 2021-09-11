1st-$20,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:08. Good. bump, duel, ridden out

Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 45.800, 1:12.330, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.750.

Trainer: W. Calhoun

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Pioneerof the Nile-Molly Morgan

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Empire of the Nile121432-21-hd1-31-10D. Cabrera2.60
Guardsman Pass12455664-22-1¼L. Rodriguez Castro4.30
Candy Baron121163-hd3-½3-23-7L. Goncalves24.90
Hype Man121211-hd2-42-½4-3¼S. Elliott0.60
A Hunk of Heaven121345-45-35-35-13¼W. Hamilton12.20
Okay Pops121624-½4-1½66J. Medina25.80
4 (4)Empire of the Nile7.204.202.80
5 (5)Guardsman Pass5.003.20
1 (1)Candy Baron6.80

Exacta (4-5) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $18.76; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $36.45;

