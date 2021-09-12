9th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:53. Good. vied 2w, gamely, best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.900, 46.670, 1:11.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.480.

Trainer: Danny Pish

Winner: CH G, 3, by Girolamo-Discreetly Okie

Scratched: That's Something.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Okie Strong119933-hd1-hd2-½1-hdL. Luzzi5.003.203.001.50
Yankee Indian119411-13-1½3-22-hdA. Triana Jr.6.604.207.00
Backster Ball122778-32-hd1-hd3-1½O. Sanchez3.606.90
Shipman's Song122186-hd8-hd5-½4-1J. Medina7.80
Ronald Dale122557-½6-1½4-hd5-¾W. Hamilton7.10
Cruisin Cue12266996-½6-¾L. Quinonez18.40
Winners Luck119344-½5-hd7-17-½F. Wethey, Jr.16.10
Rise Up Redhawk122295-½7-hd8-78-11½R. Eramia3.60
Go Drag Up122822-hd4-½99C. Kimes39.90

$0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-3-3/10) 4 Correct Paid $2,179.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $51.40. Daily Double (3-10) paid $45.40; Exacta (10-5) paid $29.00; $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-8-1) paid $27.73; $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $25.25; Attendance unavailable. $854,679. Handle $60,336. Total Handle $915,015.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you