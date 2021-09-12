9th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:53. Good. vied 2w, gamely, best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.900, 46.670, 1:11.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.480.
Trainer: Danny Pish
Winner: CH G, 3, by Girolamo-Discreetly Okie
Scratched: That's Something.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Okie Strong
|119
|9
|3
|3-hd
|1-hd
|2-½
|1-hd
|L. Luzzi
|5.00
|3.20
|3.00
|1.50
|Yankee Indian
|119
|4
|1
|1-1
|3-1½
|3-2
|2-hd
|A. Triana Jr.
|6.60
|4.20
|7.00
|Backster Ball
|122
|7
|7
|8-3
|2-hd
|1-hd
|3-1½
|O. Sanchez
|3.60
|6.90
|Shipman's Song
|122
|1
|8
|6-hd
|8-hd
|5-½
|4-1
|J. Medina
|7.80
|Ronald Dale
|122
|5
|5
|7-½
|6-1½
|4-hd
|5-¾
|W. Hamilton
|7.10
|Cruisin Cue
|122
|6
|6
|9
|9
|6-½
|6-¾
|L. Quinonez
|18.40
|Winners Luck
|119
|3
|4
|4-½
|5-hd
|7-1
|7-½
|F. Wethey, Jr.
|16.10
|Rise Up Redhawk
|122
|2
|9
|5-½
|7-hd
|8-7
|8-11½
|R. Eramia
|3.60
|Go Drag Up
|122
|8
|2
|2-hd
|4-½
|9
|9
|C. Kimes
|39.90
$0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-3-3/10) 4 Correct Paid $2,179.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $51.40. Daily Double (3-10) paid $45.40; Exacta (10-5) paid $29.00; $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-8-1) paid $27.73; $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $25.25; Attendance unavailable. $854,679. Handle $60,336. Total Handle $915,015.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.