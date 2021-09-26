8th-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:33. Good. off slow, 2w, gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.620, 1:14.200, 1:27.070, 00.000, 1:40.570.

Trainer: Alejandro Baldillez Jr.

Winner: B F, 3, by Carpe Diem-Peisinoe

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Flew by You120275-½5-11-hd1-11-nkW. Hamilton11.203.603.204.60
Xylophone1207576-½2-hd2-42-8¼L. Rodriguez Castro9.005.809.60
Texas Tidelands115112-hd3-1½3-23-1½3-1¼C. Hughes2.802.40
Supertrix120463-22-hd5-½5-24-¾D. Cabrera6.40
A J's Ride120321-21-14-hd4-25-7½L. Quinonez17.40
La Muse120644-1½4-½6-56-46-4¾S. Elliott1.20
Mattea120536-17777I. Diego47.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.60. Exacta (2-7) paid $77.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $31.83; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $42.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you