8th-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:33. Good. off slow, 2w, gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.620, 1:14.200, 1:27.070, 00.000, 1:40.570.
Trainer: Alejandro Baldillez Jr.
Winner: B F, 3, by Carpe Diem-Peisinoe
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Flew by You
|120
|2
|7
|5-½
|5-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-nk
|W. Hamilton
|11.20
|3.60
|3.20
|4.60
|Xylophone
|120
|7
|5
|7
|6-½
|2-hd
|2-4
|2-8¼
|L. Rodriguez Castro
|9.00
|5.80
|9.60
|Texas Tidelands
|115
|1
|1
|2-hd
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-1½
|3-1¼
|C. Hughes
|2.80
|2.40
|Supertrix
|120
|4
|6
|3-2
|2-hd
|5-½
|5-2
|4-¾
|D. Cabrera
|6.40
|A J's Ride
|120
|3
|2
|1-2
|1-1
|4-hd
|4-2
|5-7½
|L. Quinonez
|17.40
|La Muse
|120
|6
|4
|4-1½
|4-½
|6-5
|6-4
|6-4¾
|S. Elliott
|1.20
|Mattea
|120
|5
|3
|6-1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|I. Diego
|47.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.60. Exacta (2-7) paid $77.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $31.83; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $42.95;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.