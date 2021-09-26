10th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

David M. Vance S.

Off 7:42. Good. rallied, 3w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 44.290, 56.500, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.790.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B G, 7, by Greeley's Conquest-Traci's Wild

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Greeley and Ben120864-14-1½2-21-2½J. Talamo5.003.402.801.50
Mr Money Bags122625-1½3-hd3-22-1¾R. Eramia8.406.007.90
Long Range Toddy118437-26-hd4-13-1¾J. Court5.4010.30
Empire of Gold124143-11-11-14-1S. Risenhoover3.50
Welder122586-hd7-46-15-¾D. Cabrera8.60
Bybee120298-hd8-hd7-16-2L. Goncalves65.40
Share the Upside118912-hd2-15-17-2¼S. Elliott15.90
Nitrous11837998-18-4R. Santana, Jr.3.60
It Makes Sense118751-hd5-hd99J. Alvarez69.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/4-8) 3 Correct Paid $50.70. Exacta (8-6) paid $40.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-1) paid $45.18; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $72.45;

