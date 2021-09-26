10th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
David M. Vance S.
Off 7:42. Good. rallied, 3w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 44.290, 56.500, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.790.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B G, 7, by Greeley's Conquest-Traci's Wild
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Greeley and Ben
|120
|8
|6
|4-1
|4-1½
|2-2
|1-2½
|J. Talamo
|5.00
|3.40
|2.80
|1.50
|Mr Money Bags
|122
|6
|2
|5-1½
|3-hd
|3-2
|2-1¾
|R. Eramia
|8.40
|6.00
|7.90
|Long Range Toddy
|118
|4
|3
|7-2
|6-hd
|4-1
|3-1¾
|J. Court
|5.40
|10.30
|Empire of Gold
|124
|1
|4
|3-1
|1-1
|1-1
|4-1
|S. Risenhoover
|3.50
|Welder
|122
|5
|8
|6-hd
|7-4
|6-1
|5-¾
|D. Cabrera
|8.60
|Bybee
|120
|2
|9
|8-hd
|8-hd
|7-1
|6-2
|L. Goncalves
|65.40
|Share the Upside
|118
|9
|1
|2-hd
|2-1
|5-1
|7-2¼
|S. Elliott
|15.90
|Nitrous
|118
|3
|7
|9
|9
|8-1
|8-4
|R. Santana, Jr.
|3.60
|It Makes Sense
|118
|7
|5
|1-hd
|5-hd
|9
|9
|J. Alvarez
|69.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/4-8) 3 Correct Paid $50.70. Exacta (8-6) paid $40.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-1) paid $45.18; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $72.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.