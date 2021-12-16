1st-$20,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:09. Good. chased, 2w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 25.130, 49.930, 1:15.930, 1:43.040, 00.000, 1:47.570.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Ghostzapper-Golden Finale

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Kingsten's Gold124412-hd1-½1-hd1-11-1¼D. Cabrera6.603.603.402.30
Tag Me121333-½2-hd2-12-32-1I. Diego2.803.002.70
Claimjumper121264-24-33-43-1½3-1¾W. Hamilton4.8012.00
Some Dude121145-55-54-34-34-4½J. Alvarez3.70
Bull Ring121876-½7-35-hd5-15-½F. Wethey Jr.9.50
Guardsman Pass124527-16-½6-66-106-18½S. Elliott3.10
Bones Bruin12668887-½7-187R. Richard85.40
Easy Sam121751-1½3-½88O. Sanchez76.60

Exacta (4-3) paid $20.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $11.40; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $23.55;

