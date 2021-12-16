1st-$20,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:09. Good. chased, 2w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 25.130, 49.930, 1:15.930, 1:43.040, 00.000, 1:47.570.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Ghostzapper-Golden Finale
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Kingsten's Gold
|124
|4
|1
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1¼
|D. Cabrera
|6.60
|3.60
|3.40
|2.30
|Tag Me
|121
|3
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-3
|2-1
|I. Diego
|2.80
|3.00
|2.70
|Claimjumper
|121
|2
|6
|4-2
|4-3
|3-4
|3-1½
|3-1¾
|W. Hamilton
|4.80
|12.00
|Some Dude
|121
|1
|4
|5-5
|5-5
|4-3
|4-3
|4-4½
|J. Alvarez
|3.70
|Bull Ring
|121
|8
|7
|6-½
|7-3
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-½
|F. Wethey Jr.
|9.50
|Guardsman Pass
|124
|5
|2
|7-1
|6-½
|6-6
|6-10
|6-18½
|S. Elliott
|3.10
|Bones Bruin
|126
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7-½
|7-18
|7
|R. Richard
|85.40
|Easy Sam
|121
|7
|5
|1-1½
|3-½
|8
|8
|—
|O. Sanchez
|76.60
Exacta (4-3) paid $20.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $11.40; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $23.55;
