3rd-$13,475, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:08. Good. dueled, 2w, drew away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.860, 59.310, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.060.
Trainer: H. Ashford, Jr.
Winner: B F, 3, by Pollard's Vision-Beautiful Stranger
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sobeautifultome
|118
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|D. Sorenson
|1.50
|Hushed
|121
|2
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|2-1
|D. Cabrera
|15.80
|Magic Mindy
|118
|4
|7
|5-hd
|3-hd
|3-2
|3-1
|R. Vazquez
|1.80
|Big Little Lie
|121
|1
|5
|6-½
|5-hd
|4-½
|4-¾
|S. Elliott
|8.10
|Sandy Crest
|123
|3
|6
|7
|7
|6-1½
|5-½
|A. Triana Jr.
|7.10
|Fly Fenix Fly
|118
|7
|4
|3-hd
|4-½
|5-1
|6-2½
|K. Tohill
|48.40
|Pearly
|118
|6
|3
|4-½
|6-2
|7
|7
|J. Medina
|5.30
|5 (5)
|Sobeautifultome
|5.00
|4.60
|3.20
|2 (2)
|Hushed
|11.20
|5.60
|4 (4)
|Magic Mindy
|2.60
Exacta (5-2) paid $59.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-1) paid $30.03; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $48.50;
