3rd-$13,475, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:08. Good. dueled, 2w, drew away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.860, 59.310, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.060.

Trainer: H. Ashford, Jr.

Winner: B F, 3, by Pollard's Vision-Beautiful Stranger

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sobeautifultome118521-hd2-11-hd1-1½D. Sorenson1.50
Hushed121212-11-hd2-hd2-1D. Cabrera15.80
Magic Mindy118475-hd3-hd3-23-1R. Vazquez1.80
Big Little Lie121156-½5-hd4-½4-¾S. Elliott8.10
Sandy Crest12336776-1½5-½A. Triana Jr.7.10
Fly Fenix Fly118743-hd4-½5-16-2½K. Tohill48.40
Pearly118634-½6-277J. Medina5.30
5 (5)Sobeautifultome5.004.603.20
2 (2)Hushed11.205.60
4 (4)Magic Mindy2.60

Exacta (5-2) paid $59.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-1) paid $30.03; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $48.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you