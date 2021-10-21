8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:26. Good. vied 3w, long drive
Fractional/Final Time: 24.010, 48.150, 1:12.900, 1:38.170, 00.000, 1:44.840.
Trainer: Don Von Hemel
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Kantharos-Ghost Locket
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Tillis
|119
|5
|1
|3-1
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-1
|K. Tohill
|23.80
|11.80
|6.60
|10.90
|Deanos Cape
|124
|3
|4
|1-hd
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-½
|2-3
|L. Luzzi
|18.00
|9.40
|14.10
|King Ford
|124
|2
|3
|8-hd
|7-hd
|5-½
|2-1½
|3-½
|W. Hamilton
|12.80
|29.90
|Aktulgali
|119
|9
|5
|7-½
|6-hd
|6-1
|7-½
|4-½
|S. Elliott
|6.30
|Comedian
|124
|7
|6
|6-hd
|8-hd
|7-hd
|5-½
|5-1¼
|R. Vazquez
|5.70
|Close to Midnight
|124
|4
|2
|2-½
|1-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|6-1
|D. Cabrera
|1.10
|Junesandra
|121
|10
|7
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-1
|6-hd
|7-½
|R. Eramia
|10.20
|Implicator
|122
|1
|10
|10
|9-hd
|8-1½
|8-3
|8-1¼
|B. Landeros
|6.20
|Royally
|124
|6
|9
|5-1
|5-1
|10
|9-3
|9-11½
|F. Wethey Jr.
|29.60
|Mule Skinner
|124
|8
|8
|9-½
|10
|9-hd
|10
|10
|E. Lara
|26.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $99.70. Exacta (5-3) paid $318.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-9) paid $1,916.01; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $1,324.65;
