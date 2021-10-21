8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:26. Good. vied 3w, long drive

Fractional/Final Time: 24.010, 48.150, 1:12.900, 1:38.170, 00.000, 1:44.840.

Trainer: Don Von Hemel

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Kantharos-Ghost Locket

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Tillis119513-13-11-hd1-½1-1K. Tohill23.8011.806.6010.90
Deanos Cape124341-hd2-hd2-hd3-½2-3L. Luzzi18.009.4014.10
King Ford124238-hd7-hd5-½2-1½3-½W. Hamilton12.8029.90
Aktulgali119957-½6-hd6-17-½4-½S. Elliott6.30
Comedian124766-hd8-hd7-hd5-½5-1¼R. Vazquez5.70
Close to Midnight124422-½1-hd3-14-hd6-1D. Cabrera1.10
Junesandra1211074-hd4-hd4-16-hd7-½R. Eramia10.20
Implicator122110109-hd8-1½8-38-1¼B. Landeros6.20
Royally124695-15-1109-39-11½F. Wethey Jr.29.60
Mule Skinner124889-½109-hd1010E. Lara26.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $99.70. Exacta (5-3) paid $318.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-9) paid $1,916.01; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $1,324.65;

