1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:08. Good. set pace, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 22.720, 46.370, 58.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.760.
Trainer: Lynn Chleborad
Winner: CH G, 3, by Shackleford-Ready Set Dance
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Firecracker Stand
|119
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-1
|L. Luzzi
|13.90
|My True Reward
|122
|3
|4
|3-hd
|4-2
|2-hd
|2-2¼
|S. Elliott
|0.60
|Dirty Deeds
|121
|1
|2
|4-1
|3-½
|3-½
|3-2¼
|A. Triana Jr.
|7.80
|Lang's Fir Doll
|122
|4
|6
|2-1
|2-1½
|4-3
|4-nk
|B. Landeros
|4.80
|Perfectomundo
|121
|2
|3
|5-hd
|7
|5-2
|5-1¾
|W. Hamilton
|23.30
|Thornish
|122
|6
|5
|6-hd
|6-hd
|6-2
|6-3¾
|D. Cabrera
|5.90
|Gumbo
|119
|7
|7
|7
|5-hd
|7
|7
|L. Goncalves
|10.70
|5 (5)
|Firecracker Stand
|29.80
|9.80
|5.60
|3 (3)
|My True Reward
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Dirty Deeds
|3.20
Exacta (5-3) paid $60.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $29.77; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $50.55;
