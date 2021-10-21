1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:08. Good. set pace, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 22.720, 46.370, 58.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.760.

Trainer: Lynn Chleborad

Winner: CH G, 3, by Shackleford-Ready Set Dance

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Firecracker Stand119511-11-1½1-31-1L. Luzzi13.90
My True Reward122343-hd4-22-hd2-2¼S. Elliott0.60
Dirty Deeds121124-13-½3-½3-2¼A. Triana Jr.7.80
Lang's Fir Doll122462-12-1½4-34-nkB. Landeros4.80
Perfectomundo121235-hd75-25-1¾W. Hamilton23.30
Thornish122656-hd6-hd6-26-3¾D. Cabrera5.90
Gumbo1197775-hd77L. Goncalves10.70
5 (5)Firecracker Stand29.809.805.60
3 (3)My True Reward2.202.10
1 (1)Dirty Deeds3.20

Exacta (5-3) paid $60.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $29.77; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $50.55;

