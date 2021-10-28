1st-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:08. Good. settled inside,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.720, 48.250, 1:14.340, 1:27.590, 00.000, 1:40.650.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Paddy O'Prado-Jill Marie

Scratched: Graygirlgo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Tesuque121345-15-16-24-31-1¾S. Elliott2.40
The One for Fun1212776-hd5-½2-hd2-noJ. Medina8.50
Taylor's Vision118111-½1-hd1-hd1-hd3-4¼L. Luzzi2.00
Ima Skywalker118764-34-24-hd3-hd4-3J. Alvarez1.60
River Liberty121653-1½3-22-hd5-25-5A. Triana Jr.60.40
Lovely Lolita121522-hd2-½3-hd6-56-5¾D. Sorenson13.40
Mattea120436-17777F. Manrrique26.80
3 (3)Tesuque6.803.802.40
2 (2)The One for Fun7.803.80
1 (1)Taylor's Vision2.60

Exacta (3-2) paid $39.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-8) paid $9.14; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $20.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

