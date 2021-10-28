1st-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:08. Good. settled inside,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.720, 48.250, 1:14.340, 1:27.590, 00.000, 1:40.650.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Paddy O'Prado-Jill Marie
Scratched: Graygirlgo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tesuque
|121
|3
|4
|5-1
|5-1
|6-2
|4-3
|1-1¾
|S. Elliott
|2.40
|The One for Fun
|121
|2
|7
|7
|6-hd
|5-½
|2-hd
|2-no
|J. Medina
|8.50
|Taylor's Vision
|118
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-4¼
|L. Luzzi
|2.00
|Ima Skywalker
|118
|7
|6
|4-3
|4-2
|4-hd
|3-hd
|4-3
|J. Alvarez
|1.60
|River Liberty
|121
|6
|5
|3-1½
|3-2
|2-hd
|5-2
|5-5
|A. Triana Jr.
|60.40
|Lovely Lolita
|121
|5
|2
|2-hd
|2-½
|3-hd
|6-5
|6-5¾
|D. Sorenson
|13.40
|Mattea
|120
|4
|3
|6-1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|F. Manrrique
|26.80
|3 (3)
|Tesuque
|6.80
|3.80
|2.40
|2 (2)
|The One for Fun
|7.80
|3.80
|1 (1)
|Taylor's Vision
|2.60
Exacta (3-2) paid $39.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-8) paid $9.14; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $20.35;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.