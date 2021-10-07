1st-$44,468, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:08. 2. 4w, wore down rivals
Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 45.690, 58.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.740.
Trainer: Boyd Caster
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Pollard's Vision-Jealous Ellis
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Green Eyed Belle
|120
|7
|1
|4-4
|3-½
|3-2
|1-hd
|R. Eramia
|2.40
|Maria Elena Y. G
|119
|5
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-1
|S. Elliott
|7.20
|Lingering Promise
|123
|1
|3
|3-1½
|2-½
|2-hd
|3-1¾
|D. Cabrera
|1.70
|Gospel Carlotta
|121
|6
|5
|7
|6-hd
|5-½
|4-2¾
|R. Vazquez
|22.40
|Playing With Jaxs
|120
|2
|7
|6-½
|5-2
|4-1
|5-2¼
|W. De La Cruz
|13.80
|The One for Fun
|119
|4
|6
|5-1
|7
|7
|6
|J. Medina
|19.20
|Sheriff Femenino
|123
|3
|4
|2-hd
|4-2
|6-2
|6
|L. Goncalves
|2.50
|7 (7)
|Green Eyed Belle
|6.80
|6.60
|3.40
|5 (5)
|Maria Elena Y. G
|7.20
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Lingering Promise
|2.40
Exacta (7-5) paid $74.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-6) paid $49.52; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $40.65;
