8th-$14,850, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:32. Good. duel inside, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 45.460, 1:10.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.090.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B F, 4, by Bind-Astoria Song

Scratched: Upgrade Me.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lady Ave123141-hd1-1½1-41-8¼S. Elliott0.50
Credit Enhancement120713-22-½2-22-1R. Vazquez3.40
Bid for Power119954-hd4-23-23-3¼D. Sorenson26.30
Boathouse View1191077-hd6-35-½4-½J. Alvarez6.90
Very Spicy118810108-16-35-1¼L. Quinonez61.70
Gazing123266-hd5-14-hd6-½O. Sanchez12.70
Big Base123399-19-1½7-½7-4¼D. Cabrera15.40
Hope and a Dream121688-27-18-28-10¾J. Medina97.10
Broadway County124422-23-29-129-20¾R. Richard66.10
Gospel Runnin Gal120535-1101010E. Lara144.50
1 (1)Lady Ave3.002.102.10
7 (7)Credit Enhancement3.202.80
9 (9)Bid for Power6.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/12-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $9.35. Exacta (1-7) paid $9.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-9-11) paid $10.80; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-9) paid $20.00;

