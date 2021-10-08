8th-$14,850, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:32. Good. duel inside, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 45.460, 1:10.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.090.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B F, 4, by Bind-Astoria Song
Scratched: Upgrade Me.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lady Ave
|123
|1
|4
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-8¼
|S. Elliott
|0.50
|Credit Enhancement
|120
|7
|1
|3-2
|2-½
|2-2
|2-1
|R. Vazquez
|3.40
|Bid for Power
|119
|9
|5
|4-hd
|4-2
|3-2
|3-3¼
|D. Sorenson
|26.30
|Boathouse View
|119
|10
|7
|7-hd
|6-3
|5-½
|4-½
|J. Alvarez
|6.90
|Very Spicy
|118
|8
|10
|10
|8-1
|6-3
|5-1¼
|L. Quinonez
|61.70
|Gazing
|123
|2
|6
|6-hd
|5-1
|4-hd
|6-½
|O. Sanchez
|12.70
|Big Base
|123
|3
|9
|9-1
|9-1½
|7-½
|7-4¼
|D. Cabrera
|15.40
|Hope and a Dream
|121
|6
|8
|8-2
|7-1
|8-2
|8-10¾
|J. Medina
|97.10
|Broadway County
|124
|4
|2
|2-2
|3-2
|9-12
|9-20¾
|R. Richard
|66.10
|Gospel Runnin Gal
|120
|5
|3
|5-1
|10
|10
|10
|E. Lara
|144.50
|1 (1)
|Lady Ave
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|7 (7)
|Credit Enhancement
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (9)
|Bid for Power
|6.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/12-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $9.35. Exacta (1-7) paid $9.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-9-11) paid $10.80; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-9) paid $20.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.