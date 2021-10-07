1st-$44,468, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:08. 2. 4w, wore down rivals

Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 45.690, 58.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.740.

Trainer: Boyd Caster

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Pollard's Vision-Jealous Ellis

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Green Eyed Belle120714-43-½3-21-hdR. Eramia6.806.603.402.40
Maria Elena Y. G119521-hd1-hd1-12-1S. Elliott7.203.207.20
Lingering Promise123133-1½2-½2-hd3-1¾D. Cabrera2.401.70
Gospel Carlotta1216576-hd5-½4-2¾R. Vazquez22.40
Playing With Jaxs120276-½5-24-15-2¼W. De La Cruz13.80
The One for Fun119465-1776J. Medina19.20
Sheriff Femenino123342-hd4-26-26L. Goncalves2.50

Exacta (7-5) paid $74.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-1-6) paid $49.52; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $40.65;

