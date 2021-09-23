8th-$49,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:27. Good. well handled, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 24.700, 48.200, 1:12.860, 1:25.410, 00.000, 1:38.200.

Trainer: C. Trout

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Flat Out-Wanton Song

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Absaroka124211-11-hd1-hd1-21-4¾D. Cabrera1.10
Great Faces120324-24-43-hd2-hd2-1R. Eramia6.70
Dont Tell Noobody120747774-½3-¾R. Vazquez3.30
Rockport Kat124553-½3-14-33-24-3¼F. Manrrique5.70
United Patriot120432-12-½2-hd5-15-nkL. Quinonez6.30
Tonaltalitarian120176-hd6-35-16-66-8¾A. Triana Jr.8.80
Gospel Abe122665-½5-hd6-177F. Wethey, Jr.57.30
2 (2)Absaroka4.203.002.20
3 (3)Great Faces6.603.40
7 (7)Dont Tell Noobody2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $12.15. Exacta (2-3) paid $24.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-7-5) paid $10.82; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-7) paid $17.00;

