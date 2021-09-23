8th-$49,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:27. Good. well handled, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 24.700, 48.200, 1:12.860, 1:25.410, 00.000, 1:38.200.
Trainer: C. Trout
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Flat Out-Wanton Song
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Absaroka
|124
|2
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-4¾
|D. Cabrera
|1.10
|Great Faces
|120
|3
|2
|4-2
|4-4
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-1
|R. Eramia
|6.70
|Dont Tell Noobody
|120
|7
|4
|7
|7
|7
|4-½
|3-¾
|R. Vazquez
|3.30
|Rockport Kat
|124
|5
|5
|3-½
|3-1
|4-3
|3-2
|4-3¼
|F. Manrrique
|5.70
|United Patriot
|120
|4
|3
|2-1
|2-½
|2-hd
|5-1
|5-nk
|L. Quinonez
|6.30
|Tonaltalitarian
|120
|1
|7
|6-hd
|6-3
|5-1
|6-6
|6-8¾
|A. Triana Jr.
|8.80
|Gospel Abe
|122
|6
|6
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-1
|7
|7
|F. Wethey, Jr.
|57.30
|2 (2)
|Absaroka
|4.20
|3.00
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Great Faces
|6.60
|3.40
|7 (7)
|Dont Tell Noobody
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $12.15. Exacta (2-3) paid $24.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-7-5) paid $10.82; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-7) paid $17.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.