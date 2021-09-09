8th-$36,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear
Off 10:30. Good. chased 2w, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.910, 1:10.800, 1:36.110, 00.000, 1:42.430.
Trainer: Kari Craddock
Winner: B G, 4, by Uncle Mo-Sue's Good News
Scratched: Tashkent.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Newscaster
|120
|3
|2
|2-1
|2-2
|2-2
|2-3
|1-1¾
|R. Eramia
|9.60
|5.00
|3.00
|3.80
|Warlock Doc
|117
|1
|3
|1-½
|1-5
|1-4
|1-1
|2-1¼
|L. Luzzi
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|Hard Attack
|122
|5
|7
|6-2
|6-5
|6-3
|4-½
|3-2¾
|L. Quinonez
|2.80
|2.80
|Lethal Move
|120
|2
|8
|7-hd
|7-hd
|7-hd
|7-hd
|4-1
|D. Sorenson
|11.90
|Rightandjust
|119
|6
|1
|3-2
|3-½
|5-4
|3-½
|5-1
|R. Vazquez
|3.40
|River Ruler
|119
|4
|6
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-hd
|5-2
|6-¾
|F. Wethey, Jr.
|38.10
|Jailhouse Kitten
|124
|8
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7-3¼
|D. Cabrera
|12.50
|Brainstorm
|120
|7
|4
|5-4
|5-4
|4-hd
|6-½
|8
|A. Triana Jr.
|28.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $34.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $32.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-2) paid $14.81; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $21.75;
