8th-$36,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear

Off 10:30. Good. chased 2w, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.910, 1:10.800, 1:36.110, 00.000, 1:42.430.

Trainer: Kari Craddock

Winner: B G, 4, by Uncle Mo-Sue's Good News

Scratched: Tashkent.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Newscaster120322-12-22-22-31-1¾R. Eramia9.605.003.003.80
Warlock Doc117131-½1-51-41-12-1¼L. Luzzi3.802.602.10
Hard Attack122576-26-56-34-½3-2¾L. Quinonez2.802.80
Lethal Move120287-hd7-hd7-hd7-hd4-1D. Sorenson11.90
Rightandjust119613-23-½5-43-½5-1R. Vazquez3.40
River Ruler119464-hd4-hd3-hd5-26-¾F. Wethey, Jr.38.10
Jailhouse Kitten1248588887-3¼D. Cabrera12.50
Brainstorm120745-45-44-hd6-½8A. Triana Jr.28.50

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $34.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $32.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-2) paid $14.81; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $21.75;

