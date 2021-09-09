2nd-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 7:38. Good. early speed, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 21.480, 44.620, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.390.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B G, 4, by Munnings-Hug Doc
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hug the Munny
|122
|1
|2
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|1-6
|S. Elliott
|2.40
|Synthetic Joe
|124
|4
|5
|4-1
|4-1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|R. Vazquez
|3.10
|Affluent Gentleman
|120
|10
|4
|3-1½
|2-½
|2-1
|3-1½
|R. Gutierrez
|6.10
|A Flicker Ofsilver
|124
|7
|1
|1-hd
|3-1
|4-3
|4-hd
|R. Richard
|34.70
|Liam's Pride
|120
|9
|8
|7-hd
|8-1
|6-1½
|5-hd
|D. Cabrera
|2.20
|Belews Gold
|124
|3
|7
|9-2
|9-½
|8-½
|6-1½
|L. Quinonez
|5.40
|Valentine Guy
|120
|6
|10
|10
|10
|9-3
|7-1½
|F. Wethey, Jr.
|64.20
|Oklahoma Swing
|124
|2
|6
|6-hd
|5-1
|5-½
|8-2¼
|B. Landeros
|143.80
|Past Visions
|122
|5
|9
|8-2
|7-½
|7-½
|9-5¼
|C. Kimes
|32.90
|Calebs Tiger
|124
|8
|3
|5-1
|6-½
|10
|10
|O. Sanchez
|117.30
|1 (1)
|Hug the Munny
|6.80
|3.80
|2.20
|4 (4)
|Synthetic Joe
|3.80
|2.40
|10 (10)
|Affluent Gentleman
|3.20
Daily Double (4-1) paid $14.20; Exacta (1-4) paid $31.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-10-7) paid $70.29; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-10) paid $38.10;
