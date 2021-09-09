2nd-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 7:38. Good. early speed, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 21.480, 44.620, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.390.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B G, 4, by Munnings-Hug Doc

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hug the Munny122122-hd1-11-21-6S. Elliott2.40
Synthetic Joe124454-14-13-hd2-hdR. Vazquez3.10
Affluent Gentleman1201043-1½2-½2-13-1½R. Gutierrez6.10
A Flicker Ofsilver124711-hd3-14-34-hdR. Richard34.70
Liam's Pride120987-hd8-16-1½5-hdD. Cabrera2.20
Belews Gold124379-29-½8-½6-1½L. Quinonez5.40
Valentine Guy12061010109-37-1½F. Wethey, Jr.64.20
Oklahoma Swing124266-hd5-15-½8-2¼B. Landeros143.80
Past Visions122598-27-½7-½9-5¼C. Kimes32.90
Calebs Tiger124835-16-½1010O. Sanchez117.30
1 (1)Hug the Munny6.803.802.20
4 (4)Synthetic Joe3.802.40
10 (10)Affluent Gentleman3.20

Daily Double (4-1) paid $14.20; Exacta (1-4) paid $31.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-10-7) paid $70.29; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-10) paid $38.10;

