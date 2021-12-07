1st-$14,823, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:31. Good. shifted out 1/4,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 24.180, 48.400, 1:14.710, 1:28.370, 00.000, 1:41.960.
Trainer: Jesse Oberlander
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Liquor Cabinet (IRE)-Shmi Skywalker
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Young Skywalker
|124
|4
|5
|4-½
|5-1
|5-½
|1-2
|1-5½
|J. Alvarez
|4.40
|Hunk of a Hit
|124
|2
|7
|6-1½
|4-½
|4-1
|4-4
|2-1
|D. Cabrera
|1.50
|Valentine Guy
|120
|1
|4
|2-1
|2-3
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-3½
|W. Hamilton
|1.60
|Dramacide
|120
|6
|1
|3-1½
|3-½
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-18¼
|J. Medina
|17.30
|Uncorked Humor
|120
|3
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|5-6
|5-3¾
|C. Montalvo
|5.50
|Majestic Thunder
|115
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-2
|6-39½
|C. Hughes
|65.80
|Acting Scrappy
|120
|7
|2
|5-1
|6-2
|6-4
|7
|7
|R. Eramia
|21.30
|4 (4)
|Young Skywalker
|10.80
|4.20
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Hunk of a Hit
|3.00
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Valentine Guy
|2.10
Exacta (4-2) paid $33.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $11.40; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $13.40;
