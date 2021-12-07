1st-$14,823, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:31. Good. shifted out 1/4,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 24.180, 48.400, 1:14.710, 1:28.370, 00.000, 1:41.960.

Trainer: Jesse Oberlander

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Liquor Cabinet (IRE)-Shmi Skywalker

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Young Skywalker124454-½5-15-½1-21-5½J. Alvarez4.40
Hunk of a Hit124276-1½4-½4-14-42-1D. Cabrera1.50
Valentine Guy120142-12-31-hd2-½3-3½W. Hamilton1.60
Dramacide120613-1½3-½3-½3-hd4-18¼J. Medina17.30
Uncorked Humor120331-hd1-hd2-15-65-3¾C. Montalvo5.50
Majestic Thunder115567776-26-39½C. Hughes65.80
Acting Scrappy120725-16-26-477R. Eramia21.30
4 (4)Young Skywalker10.804.202.20
2 (2)Hunk of a Hit3.002.10
1 (1)Valentine Guy2.10

Exacta (4-2) paid $33.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $11.40; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $13.40;

