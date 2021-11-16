8th-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:50. Good. shuffled back, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 45.830, 1:11.140, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.860.
Trainer: H. Ashford, Jr.
Winner: B F, 3, by Social Inclusion-Cinderella's Mind
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Itz the Ditz
|120
|7
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2¼
|W. Hamilton
|20.70
|Miss Americana
|120
|9
|1
|3-hd
|2-1
|2-½
|2-3¼
|S. Elliott
|1.30
|Tiffany Twist
|120
|1
|7
|4-1½
|3-2
|3-2
|3-½
|R. Eramia
|2.10
|Xylophone
|120
|10
|5
|8-1
|5-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|D. Cabrera
|5.50
|Texas Tidelands
|120
|8
|3
|9-10
|9-14
|6-1
|5-3¾
|R. Vazquez
|12.40
|Proud Foot
|120
|5
|8
|6-1
|6-1½
|5-2
|6-4¼
|K. Tohill
|27.60
|A J's Ride
|120
|4
|4
|2-hd
|4-½
|7-3
|7-½
|A. Triana Jr.
|28.20
|Captain Beyond
|120
|2
|6
|5-hd
|7-½
|8-1
|8-2¾
|L. Goncalves
|11.30
|Izanami
|120
|3
|9
|7-hd
|8-1½
|9-12
|9-7¼
|E. Lara
|84.20
|Face Card Contessa
|123
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|C. Montalvo
|22.60
|7 (7)
|Itz the Ditz
|43.40
|12.20
|7.20
|9 (9)
|Miss Americana
|3.60
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Tiffany Twist
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 4 (11-7-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,539.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $419.70. Daily Double (2-7) paid $280.20; Exacta (7-9) paid $219.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-10) paid $120.38; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $179.75; Attendance unavailable. $1,253,157. Handle $32,415. Total Handle $1,285,572.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.