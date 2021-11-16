8th-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:50. Good. shuffled back, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 45.830, 1:11.140, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.860.

Trainer: H. Ashford, Jr.

Winner: B F, 3, by Social Inclusion-Cinderella's Mind

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Itz the Ditz120721-11-11-21-2¼W. Hamilton43.4012.207.2020.70
Miss Americana120913-hd2-12-½2-3¼S. Elliott3.602.601.30
Tiffany Twist120174-1½3-23-23-½R. Eramia2.402.10
Xylophone1201058-15-hd4-½4-hdD. Cabrera5.50
Texas Tidelands120839-109-146-15-3¾R. Vazquez12.40
Proud Foot120586-16-1½5-26-4¼K. Tohill27.60
A J's Ride120442-hd4-½7-37-½A. Triana Jr.28.20
Captain Beyond120265-hd7-½8-18-2¾L. Goncalves11.30
Izanami120397-hd8-1½9-129-7¼E. Lara84.20
Face Card Contessa12361010101010C. Montalvo22.60

$0.5 Pick 4 (11-7-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,539.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $419.70. Daily Double (2-7) paid $280.20; Exacta (7-9) paid $219.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-10) paid $120.38; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $179.75; Attendance unavailable. $1,253,157. Handle $32,415. Total Handle $1,285,572.

