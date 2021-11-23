5th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:24. Good. 4wd far turn, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 22.340, 45.810, 1:12.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.190.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Moro Tap-Dot Product
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tap the Dot
|119
|10
|1
|4-hd
|4-hd
|1-1
|1-2¼
|S. Elliott
|3.90
|Okie Union
|121
|9
|5
|6-hd
|5-hd
|2-½
|2-2¾
|F. Wethey Jr.
|5.40
|Hunter's Legacy
|121
|4
|8
|8-3
|7-1½
|3-hd
|3-2
|R. Vazquez
|17.60
|Frigerator
|121
|1
|6
|5-hd
|8-2
|5-1
|4-1
|A. Triana Jr.
|2.30
|Salt Creek Kid
|121
|2
|7
|7-hd
|6-hd
|6-2
|5-1¾
|D. Cabrera
|1.90
|Love My Ride
|122
|5
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|4-1
|6-5
|C. Montalvo
|19.90
|Ronald Dale
|122
|6
|4
|2-hd
|3-hd
|7-½
|7-2¼
|B. Landeros
|20.10
|Go Drag Up
|122
|7
|9
|9-2
|10
|9-1
|8-1¼
|W. Hamilton
|93.10
|That's Something
|122
|8
|2
|3-½
|2-hd
|8-2
|9-hd
|D. Sorenson
|21.60
|Monster River
|119
|3
|10
|10
|9-hd
|10
|10
|J. Medina
|51.70
|10 (10)
|Tap the Dot
|9.80
|4.80
|4.20
|9 (9)
|Okie Union
|6.40
|5.40
|4 (4)
|Hunter's Legacy
|8.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-1-6-10) 5 Correct Paid $853.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $199.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $31.30. Exacta (10-9) paid $81.80; $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-4-1) paid $164.22; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-4) paid $197.30;
