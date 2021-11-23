5th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:24. Good. 4wd far turn, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 22.340, 45.810, 1:12.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.190.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Moro Tap-Dot Product

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Tap the Dot1191014-hd4-hd1-11-2¼S. Elliott3.90
Okie Union121956-hd5-hd2-½2-2¾F. Wethey Jr.5.40
Hunter's Legacy121488-37-1½3-hd3-2R. Vazquez17.60
Frigerator121165-hd8-25-14-1A. Triana Jr.2.30
Salt Creek Kid121277-hd6-hd6-25-1¾D. Cabrera1.90
Love My Ride122531-½1-½4-16-5C. Montalvo19.90
Ronald Dale122642-hd3-hd7-½7-2¼B. Landeros20.10
Go Drag Up122799-2109-18-1¼W. Hamilton93.10
That's Something122823-½2-hd8-29-hdD. Sorenson21.60
Monster River119310109-hd1010J. Medina51.70
10 (10)Tap the Dot9.804.804.20
9 (9)Okie Union6.405.40
4 (4)Hunter's Legacy8.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-1-6-10) 5 Correct Paid $853.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $199.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $31.30. Exacta (10-9) paid $81.80; $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-4-1) paid $164.22; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-4) paid $197.30;

