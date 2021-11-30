1st-$14,823, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:31. Good. bid 1/4p,clr,going awy
Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.930, 1:14.710, 1:27.860, 00.000, 1:41.930.
Trainer: Mindy Willis
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Pollard's Vision-Synersis
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tasmin
|123
|7
|6
|6-3
|6-4
|3-hd
|1-4
|1-8
|A. Triana Jr.
|1.00
|Georgiano
|119
|3
|2
|2-3
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-hd
|2-3
|L. Luzzi
|15.50
|Love Ya Most
|121
|5
|3
|5-hd
|5-½
|5-3
|4-1½
|3-2¼
|F. Wethey Jr.
|14.30
|Heighten
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-2
|4-nk
|W. Hamilton
|68.10
|Magic Mindy
|120
|6
|1
|3-1
|3-1½
|1-hd
|3-2
|5-2½
|C. Montalvo
|2.10
|Bella Blu
|120
|1
|5
|1-½
|2-1
|4-1
|5-1
|6-4¼
|R. Eramia
|5.10
|Skipperlitttlegirl
|119
|2
|4
|4-3
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7
|7
|D. Cabrera
|7.40
|7 (7)
|Tasmin
|4.00
|3.00
|2.40
|3 (3)
|Georgiano
|9.00
|8.40
|5 (5)
|Love Ya Most
|3.60
Exacta (7-3) paid $40.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-4) paid $124.84; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $62.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.