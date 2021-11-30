1st-$14,823, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:31. Good. bid 1/4p,clr,going awy

Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.930, 1:14.710, 1:27.860, 00.000, 1:41.930.

Trainer: Mindy Willis

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Pollard's Vision-Synersis

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Tasmin123766-36-43-hd1-41-8A. Triana Jr.1.00
Georgiano119322-31-hd2-1½2-hd2-3L. Luzzi15.50
Love Ya Most121535-hd5-½5-34-1½3-2¼F. Wethey Jr.14.30
Heighten120477776-24-nkW. Hamilton68.10
Magic Mindy120613-13-1½1-hd3-25-2½C. Montalvo2.10
Bella Blu120151-½2-14-15-16-4¼R. Eramia5.10
Skipperlitttlegirl119244-34-hd6-hd77D. Cabrera7.40
7 (7)Tasmin4.003.002.40
3 (3)Georgiano9.008.40
5 (5)Love Ya Most3.60

Exacta (7-3) paid $40.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-4) paid $124.84; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $62.50;

