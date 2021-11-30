9th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:17. 3. 4wd bid,cleared 1/8p
Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 47.060, 1:00.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.200.
Trainer: Kari Craddock
Winner: CH G, 3, by Mr. Nightlinger-So Sweet
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sweet Baker
|121
|9
|9
|8-½
|5-1
|1-2
|1-½
|L. Goncalves
|2.80
|Oswald Cobblepot
|124
|1
|10
|5-½
|4-hd
|2-hd
|2-4¾
|D. Cabrera
|1.60
|Oklahoma Heat
|121
|2
|1
|1-1
|2-1
|3-1
|3-2¼
|R. Eramia
|13.30
|Little Red Okie
|121
|12
|8
|13
|12-5
|6-hd
|4-3¼
|L. Quinonez
|15.60
|Crazy Lover
|121
|8
|2
|3-hd
|3-½
|5-½
|5-½
|J. Medina
|58.50
|Some Dude
|121
|3
|13
|12-2
|11-hd
|10-3
|6-hd
|J. Alvarez
|34.60
|You Sexy Boy
|119
|7
|3
|2-hd
|1-hd
|4-3
|7-1½
|R. Cruz
|5.60
|Osiyo
|121
|6
|11
|11-hd
|10-2
|9-hd
|8-hd
|D. Sorenson
|55.50
|Steely Caper
|121
|5
|6
|6-hd
|7-2
|7-hd
|9-1¼
|L. Luzzi
|6.30
|Bricktown Brown
|121
|10
|4
|4-hd
|6-hd
|8-½
|10-7½
|F. Manrrique
|14.30
|Grey Action
|124
|4
|12
|10-1½
|9-1
|11-5
|11-10¾
|E. Lara
|138.90
|Kwontro
|124
|13
|7
|9-2
|8-½
|12-20
|12-41¼
|W. Hamilton
|50.20
|Tiz Strong
|122
|11
|5
|7-hd
|13
|13
|13
|B. Landeros
|93.40
|9 (9)
|Sweet Baker
|7.60
|4.20
|3.40
|1 (1)
|Oswald Cobblepot
|3.20
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Oklahoma Heat
|8.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (4-5-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $44.20. Daily Double (6-9) paid $45.20; Exacta (9-1) paid $22.60; $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-2-12) paid $78.61; $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-2) paid $43.95; Attendance unavailable. $99,893. $1,200,755. Handle $20,182. Total Handle $1,320,830.
