9th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:17. 3. 4wd bid,cleared 1/8p

Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 47.060, 1:00.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.200.

Trainer: Kari Craddock

Winner: CH G, 3, by Mr. Nightlinger-So Sweet

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sweet Baker121998-½5-11-21-½L. Goncalves2.80
Oswald Cobblepot1241105-½4-hd2-hd2-4¾D. Cabrera1.60
Oklahoma Heat121211-12-13-13-2¼R. Eramia13.30
Little Red Okie1211281312-56-hd4-3¼L. Quinonez15.60
Crazy Lover121823-hd3-½5-½5-½J. Medina58.50
Some Dude12131312-211-hd10-36-hdJ. Alvarez34.60
You Sexy Boy119732-hd1-hd4-37-1½R. Cruz5.60
Osiyo12161111-hd10-29-hd8-hdD. Sorenson55.50
Steely Caper121566-hd7-27-hd9-1¼L. Luzzi6.30
Bricktown Brown1211044-hd6-hd8-½10-7½F. Manrrique14.30
Grey Action12441210-1½9-111-511-10¾E. Lara138.90
Kwontro1241379-28-½12-2012-41¼W. Hamilton50.20
Tiz Strong1221157-hd131313B. Landeros93.40
9 (9)Sweet Baker7.604.203.40
1 (1)Oswald Cobblepot3.202.80
2 (2)Oklahoma Heat8.20

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-5-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $44.20. Daily Double (6-9) paid $45.20; Exacta (9-1) paid $22.60; $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-2-12) paid $78.61; $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-2) paid $43.95; Attendance unavailable. $99,893. $1,200,755. Handle $20,182. Total Handle $1,320,830.

