8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:24. Good. rallied, 4w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 46.480, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.140.
Trainer: Mark Lee
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bricktown Cat-Charlie Sioux
Scratched: Sweet Adeline, Kiss My Grits.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Kallie Sioux
|123
|9
|3
|4-hd
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-¾
|W. Hamilton
|1.70
|Factual
|120
|8
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|2-3¼
|R. Eramia
|4.50
|La Morena
|120
|7
|2
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-2
|3-2¾
|J. Medina
|7.20
|Salaciousacusation
|121
|6
|8
|9
|8-½
|8-3
|4-½
|K. Tohill
|29.90
|Royal Soprano
|121
|1
|4
|5-1
|7-3
|6-hd
|5-½
|A. Triana Jr.
|41.60
|Credit Enhancement
|120
|5
|6
|6-hd
|5-½
|4-½
|6-hd
|R. Vazquez
|3.60
|Princess Phone
|121
|2
|1
|3-½
|4-hd
|5-hd
|7-½
|D. Cabrera
|5.50
|Northern Dynasty
|121
|3
|7
|7-3
|6-hd
|7-2
|8-5½
|I. Diego
|17.70
|Miss Carmen
|121
|4
|9
|8-1
|9
|9
|9
|S. Elliott
|13.50
|10 (9)
|Kallie Sioux
|5.40
|3.20
|2.40
|9 (8)
|Factual
|4.60
|3.80
|8 (7)
|La Morena
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-6/10) 3 Correct Paid $30.70. Exacta (10-9) paid $22.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-8-7) paid $44.38; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-8) paid $28.20;
