8th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:24. Good. rallied, 4w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 46.480, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.140.

Trainer: Mark Lee

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bricktown Cat-Charlie Sioux

Scratched: Sweet Adeline, Kiss My Grits.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Kallie Sioux123934-hd3-11-hd1-¾W. Hamilton1.70
Factual120851-hd1-hd2-hd2-3¼R. Eramia4.50
La Morena120722-hd2-13-23-2¾J. Medina7.20
Salaciousacusation1216898-½8-34-½K. Tohill29.90
Royal Soprano121145-17-36-hd5-½A. Triana Jr.41.60
Credit Enhancement120566-hd5-½4-½6-hdR. Vazquez3.60
Princess Phone121213-½4-hd5-hd7-½D. Cabrera5.50
Northern Dynasty121377-36-hd7-28-5½I. Diego17.70
Miss Carmen121498-1999S. Elliott13.50
10 (9)Kallie Sioux5.403.202.40
9 (8)Factual4.603.80
8 (7)La Morena5.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-9-6/10) 3 Correct Paid $30.70. Exacta (10-9) paid $22.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-8-7) paid $44.38; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-8) paid $28.20;

