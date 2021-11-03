2nd-$20,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:37. Good. slip thru, just lasted
Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 47.890, 1:13.580, 1:27.490, 00.000, 1:41.910.
Trainer: Austin Gustafson
Winner: CH F, 4, by Broken Vow-Classic Threat
Scratched: Sweet Perfection, Miss B, Saburai.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Imminent Threat
|119
|5
|2
|4-1
|4-1
|4-2
|1-2
|1-hd
|D. Cabrera
|4.10
|Cherokee Summer
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5-1
|3-1
|2-3
|R. Eramia
|14.60
|Country Time
|123
|3
|3
|2-1
|2-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|3-½
|S. Elliott
|2.30
|Courtly
|120
|6
|1
|3-½
|3-1
|3-hd
|5-2
|4-2¾
|R. Vazquez
|1.00
|Grey Halo
|119
|1
|5
|1-½
|1-1
|2-hd
|4-½
|5-2
|O. Sanchez
|9.30
|Gospel Lucille
|122
|4
|4
|5-½
|5-hd
|6
|6
|6
|G. Steinberg
|10.90
|7 (5)
|Imminent Threat
|10.20
|5.40
|3.60
|3 (2)
|Cherokee Summer
|11.20
|4.60
|5 (3)
|Country Time
|3.40
Daily Double (3-7) paid $48.80; Exacta (7-3) paid $93.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-8) paid $22.38; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $70.00;
