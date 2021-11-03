2nd-$20,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:37. Good. slip thru, just lasted

Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 47.890, 1:13.580, 1:27.490, 00.000, 1:41.910.

Trainer: Austin Gustafson

Winner: CH F, 4, by Broken Vow-Classic Threat

Scratched: Sweet Perfection, Miss B, Saburai.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Imminent Threat119524-14-14-21-21-hdD. Cabrera4.10
Cherokee Summer12026665-13-12-3R. Eramia14.60
Country Time123332-12-hd1-hd2-hd3-½S. Elliott2.30
Courtly120613-½3-13-hd5-24-2¾R. Vazquez1.00
Grey Halo119151-½1-12-hd4-½5-2O. Sanchez9.30
Gospel Lucille122445-½5-hd666G. Steinberg10.90
7 (5)Imminent Threat10.205.403.60
3 (2)Cherokee Summer11.204.60
5 (3)Country Time3.40

Daily Double (3-7) paid $48.80; Exacta (7-3) paid $93.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-8) paid $22.38; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $70.00;

