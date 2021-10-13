7th-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:00. Good. rallied, 4w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 45.800, 1:10.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.730.
Trainer: Scott Young
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Maclean's Music-I'm Not Afraid
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Heroic Song
|119
|4
|9
|8-hd
|5-½
|1-hd
|1-2¼
|F. Wethey Jr.
|7.40
|My True Reward
|122
|5
|4
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-½
|2-½
|S. Elliott
|7.10
|Funandfunny
|122
|2
|8
|9-hd
|9-hd
|5-1
|3-nk
|I. Diego
|38.60
|Darylslittlediablo
|122
|8
|6
|5-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|4-¾
|D. Sorenson
|9.00
|Cresson
|121
|7
|3
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-1
|5-1¼
|W. Hamilton
|4.90
|Flat Out Avenger
|119
|6
|11
|10-½
|11-8
|6-hd
|6-1
|L. Goncalves
|4.60
|Sporty Flyer
|122
|1
|12
|12
|12
|9-1
|7-3
|J. Alvarez
|10.80
|Texas Prado
|119
|11
|5
|7-hd
|7-hd
|8-2
|8-2¾
|L. Luzzi
|10.60
|Dirty Deeds
|121
|10
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|7-½
|9-¾
|L. Wade
|34.30
|Familiar Dream
|122
|12
|2
|4-hd
|6-½
|11-7
|10-nk
|J. Medina
|84.90
|Resolve Now
|119
|9
|10
|11-8
|8-hd
|10-½
|11-16¼
|E. Lara
|17.70
|Haley's Steelman
|119
|3
|7
|6-hd
|10-hd
|12
|12
|D. Cabrera
|3.10
|4 (4)
|Heroic Song
|16.80
|7.40
|6.00
|5 (5)
|My True Reward
|7.20
|3.80
|2 (2)
|Funandfunny
|17.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $391.55. Exacta (4-5) paid $134.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-8) paid $1,084.06; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $696.70;
