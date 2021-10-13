7th-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:00. Good. rallied, 4w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.790, 45.800, 1:10.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.730.

Trainer: Scott Young

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Maclean's Music-I'm Not Afraid

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Heroic Song119498-hd5-½1-hd1-2¼F. Wethey Jr.7.40
My True Reward122541-½1-hd2-½2-½S. Elliott7.10
Funandfunny122289-hd9-hd5-13-nkI. Diego38.60
Darylslittlediablo122865-hd3-13-14-¾D. Sorenson9.00
Cresson121733-hd4-hd4-15-1¼W. Hamilton4.90
Flat Out Avenger11961110-½11-86-hd6-1L. Goncalves4.60
Sporty Flyer12211212129-17-3J. Alvarez10.80
Texas Prado1191157-hd7-hd8-28-2¾L. Luzzi10.60
Dirty Deeds1211012-hd2-hd7-½9-¾L. Wade34.30
Familiar Dream1221224-hd6-½11-710-nkJ. Medina84.90
Resolve Now11991011-88-hd10-½11-16¼E. Lara17.70
Haley's Steelman119376-hd10-hd1212D. Cabrera3.10
4 (4)Heroic Song16.807.406.00
5 (5)My True Reward7.203.80
2 (2)Funandfunny17.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $391.55. Exacta (4-5) paid $134.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-8) paid $1,084.06; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $696.70;

