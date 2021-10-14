9th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:54. Good. dueled, 2w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.150, 44.870, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.900.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B G, 4, by Munnings-Hug Doc

Scratched: Custom Bobby's, Invincibility, Frank the Mayor, Belews Gold.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Hug the Munny124512-22-21-hd1-hdS. Elliott11.204.602.604.60
Mister Mmmmm121361-hd1-hd2-32-6¼D. Cabrera3.202.801.50
Sr. Bi Bi119723-hd5-15-33-1¼D. Chacaltana5.8022.80
Agent McGee124254-hd3-24-½4-2R. Eramia2.80
Tavner124445-1½4-hd3-15-hdJ. Alvarez6.10
Falsely Accused1191776-½6-½6-nkL. Luzzi8.60
Sedaris122636-hd777R. Vazquez8.30

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-4-12-9) 4 Correct Paid $1,841.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-12-9) 3 Correct Paid $111.05. Daily Double (12-9) paid $29.40; Exacta (9-5) paid $24.60; $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-11-3) paid $42.52; $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-11) paid $67.90; Attendance unavailable. $1,186,578. Handle $29,996. Total Handle $1,216,574.

