8th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:27. Good. rallied, 4w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 48.610, 1:13.750, 1:40.610, 00.000, 1:45.000.

Trainer: Boyd Caster

Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Den's Legacy-Inca Miss

Scratched: Country Brave.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
J B's Legacy1211189-17-hd4-hd1-½1-1¼I. Diego2.60
Glimpse of Glory121111-½1-hd1-½2-12-1½R. Eramia8.10
Mr Oklahoma City1219910-1½10-38-15-1½3-1¼S. Elliott16.00
Our Silver Temple124237-½6-hd7-hd3-14-7¼J. Alvarez0.70
A Lot of Heat121374-hd5-15-hd6-15-¾D. Sorenson46.40
Got Swagger121765-1½4-hd3-14-hd6-7¼F. Wethey Jr.36.20
Rogue Boy121442-12-12-17-67-6¼A. Triana Jr.11.40
Is Vain121811111110-38-58-8¼F. Manrrique104.30
Gospel Buzz121523-hd3-hd6-49-29-9J. Medina65.90
Prince Carolina J1216106-19-hd9-110-1210-28½E. Lara24.60
War Hymn1211058-hd8-1½111111W. Hamilton72.20
12 (11)J B's Legacy7.204.203.20
1 (1)Glimpse of Glory7.205.00
9 (9)Mr Oklahoma City5.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $362.25. Exacta (12-1) paid $50.60; $0.1 Superfecta (12-1-9-2) paid $106.64; $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-9) paid $160.85;

