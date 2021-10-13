8th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:27. Good. rallied, 4w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 48.610, 1:13.750, 1:40.610, 00.000, 1:45.000.
Trainer: Boyd Caster
Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Den's Legacy-Inca Miss
Scratched: Country Brave.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|J B's Legacy
|121
|11
|8
|9-1
|7-hd
|4-hd
|1-½
|1-1¼
|I. Diego
|2.60
|Glimpse of Glory
|121
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-1
|2-1½
|R. Eramia
|8.10
|Mr Oklahoma City
|121
|9
|9
|10-1½
|10-3
|8-1
|5-1½
|3-1¼
|S. Elliott
|16.00
|Our Silver Temple
|124
|2
|3
|7-½
|6-hd
|7-hd
|3-1
|4-7¼
|J. Alvarez
|0.70
|A Lot of Heat
|121
|3
|7
|4-hd
|5-1
|5-hd
|6-1
|5-¾
|D. Sorenson
|46.40
|Got Swagger
|121
|7
|6
|5-1½
|4-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|6-7¼
|F. Wethey Jr.
|36.20
|Rogue Boy
|121
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|7-6
|7-6¼
|A. Triana Jr.
|11.40
|Is Vain
|121
|8
|11
|11
|11
|10-3
|8-5
|8-8¼
|F. Manrrique
|104.30
|Gospel Buzz
|121
|5
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|6-4
|9-2
|9-9
|J. Medina
|65.90
|Prince Carolina J
|121
|6
|10
|6-1
|9-hd
|9-1
|10-12
|10-28½
|E. Lara
|24.60
|War Hymn
|121
|10
|5
|8-hd
|8-1½
|11
|11
|11
|W. Hamilton
|72.20
|12 (11)
|J B's Legacy
|7.20
|4.20
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Glimpse of Glory
|7.20
|5.00
|9 (9)
|Mr Oklahoma City
|5.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $362.25. Exacta (12-1) paid $50.60; $0.1 Superfecta (12-1-9-2) paid $106.64; $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-9) paid $160.85;
