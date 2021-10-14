9th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:54. Good. dueled, 2w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.150, 44.870, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.900.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B G, 4, by Munnings-Hug Doc
Scratched: Custom Bobby's, Invincibility, Frank the Mayor, Belews Gold.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hug the Munny
|124
|5
|1
|2-2
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|S. Elliott
|4.60
|Mister Mmmmm
|121
|3
|6
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-3
|2-6¼
|D. Cabrera
|1.50
|Sr. Bi Bi
|119
|7
|2
|3-hd
|5-1
|5-3
|3-1¼
|D. Chacaltana
|22.80
|Agent McGee
|124
|2
|5
|4-hd
|3-2
|4-½
|4-2
|R. Eramia
|2.80
|Tavner
|124
|4
|4
|5-1½
|4-hd
|3-1
|5-hd
|J. Alvarez
|6.10
|Falsely Accused
|119
|1
|7
|7
|6-½
|6-½
|6-nk
|L. Luzzi
|8.60
|Sedaris
|122
|6
|3
|6-hd
|7
|7
|7
|R. Vazquez
|8.30
|9 (5)
|Hug the Munny
|11.20
|4.60
|2.60
|5 (3)
|Mister Mmmmm
|3.20
|2.80
|11 (7)
|Sr. Bi Bi
|5.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (4-4-12-9) 4 Correct Paid $1,841.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-12-9) 3 Correct Paid $111.05. Daily Double (12-9) paid $29.40; Exacta (9-5) paid $24.60; $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-11-3) paid $42.52; $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-11) paid $67.90; Attendance unavailable. $1,186,578. Handle $29,996. Total Handle $1,216,574.
