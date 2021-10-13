1st-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:08. Good. stalk, bid 4w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.120, 48.670, 1:14.170, 1:41.090, 00.000, 1:47.790.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Upstart-Tante Zoe
Scratched: Barelystillcounts.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Pa Ma's Amos
|121
|1
|5
|5-2
|5-5
|4-2
|1-½
|1-5¾
|S. Elliott
|0.30
|Serbian Sailor
|124
|6
|1
|4-½
|3-½
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-1¼
|K. Tohill
|3.90
|Causeway Storm
|124
|3
|6
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-½
|3-5
|3-13
|D. Cabrera
|7.50
|Initiator
|121
|4
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4-2
|4-1¾
|L. Luzzi
|10.10
|Bones Bruin
|121
|2
|4
|3-1
|4-hd
|5-4
|6
|5-6¾
|C. Montalvo
|36.00
|Lucks Big Boy
|121
|5
|3
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-1
|5-2
|6
|W. De La Cruz
|37.30
|2 (1)
|Pa Ma's Amos
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|7 (6)
|Serbian Sailor
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (3)
|Causeway Storm
|3.00
Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00;
