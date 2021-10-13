1st-$33,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:08. Good. stalk, bid 4w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.120, 48.670, 1:14.170, 1:41.090, 00.000, 1:47.790.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Upstart-Tante Zoe

Scratched: Barelystillcounts.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Pa Ma's Amos121155-25-54-21-½1-5¾S. Elliott2.602.102.100.30
Serbian Sailor124614-½3-½3-12-hd2-1¼K. Tohill2.602.103.90
Causeway Storm124362-1½2-12-½3-53-13D. Cabrera3.007.50
Initiator121426664-24-1¾L. Luzzi10.10
Bones Bruin121243-14-hd5-465-6¾C. Montalvo36.00
Lucks Big Boy121531-hd1-1½1-15-26W. De La Cruz37.30

Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00;

