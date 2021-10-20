7th-$12,250, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:02. Good. stalk, 2w, duel, best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.510, 48.450, 1:14.550, 1:41.420, 00.000, 1:48.360.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B C, 3, by Shackleford-Archetype

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Charing Cross121252-12-12-11-hd1-½S. Elliott2.70
Delvin to It1211235-hd3-hd3-12-hd2-2¾R. Vazquez4.60
Backstage Bud124921-21-1½1-hd3-43-2C. Lindsay24.00
Tag Me121576-15-½5-1½4-hd4-hdD. Cabrera5.70
Misty's Fool121163-hd4-hd4-hd7-25-½A. Triana Jr.6.90
Pickle Snapper121698-18-37-25-hd6-1C. Montalvo10.50
Dakota Brownie1244107-1½7-16-½6-hd7-1¼I. Diego2.70
Tripp Setter12413412-211-18-28-hd8-hdJ. Medina59.50
Here's Your Drink12131110-510-49-1½9-109-10R. Eramia31.20
Wild Rumble1241012131311-310-hd10-5¼R. Richard57.60
Squigget12471311-½12-412-1½12-3011-1¾G. Steinberg63.20
Shannon's Quest1241189-19-110-611-212-49F. Manrrique80.40
Zane Gray121814-½6-½131313O. Sanchez67.50
2 (2)Charing Cross7.404.203.20
12 (12)Delvin to It4.803.60
9 (9)Backstage Bud11.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2/3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. Exacta (2-12) paid $37.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-9-5) paid $123.49; $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-9) paid $137.30;

