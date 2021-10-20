7th-$12,250, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:02. Good. stalk, 2w, duel, best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.510, 48.450, 1:14.550, 1:41.420, 00.000, 1:48.360.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B C, 3, by Shackleford-Archetype
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Charing Cross
|121
|2
|5
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-½
|S. Elliott
|2.70
|Delvin to It
|121
|12
|3
|5-hd
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-2¾
|R. Vazquez
|4.60
|Backstage Bud
|124
|9
|2
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-hd
|3-4
|3-2
|C. Lindsay
|24.00
|Tag Me
|121
|5
|7
|6-1
|5-½
|5-1½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|D. Cabrera
|5.70
|Misty's Fool
|121
|1
|6
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-hd
|7-2
|5-½
|A. Triana Jr.
|6.90
|Pickle Snapper
|121
|6
|9
|8-1
|8-3
|7-2
|5-hd
|6-1
|C. Montalvo
|10.50
|Dakota Brownie
|124
|4
|10
|7-1½
|7-1
|6-½
|6-hd
|7-1¼
|I. Diego
|2.70
|Tripp Setter
|124
|13
|4
|12-2
|11-1
|8-2
|8-hd
|8-hd
|J. Medina
|59.50
|Here's Your Drink
|121
|3
|11
|10-5
|10-4
|9-1½
|9-10
|9-10
|R. Eramia
|31.20
|Wild Rumble
|124
|10
|12
|13
|13
|11-3
|10-hd
|10-5¼
|R. Richard
|57.60
|Squigget
|124
|7
|13
|11-½
|12-4
|12-1½
|12-30
|11-1¾
|G. Steinberg
|63.20
|Shannon's Quest
|124
|11
|8
|9-1
|9-1
|10-6
|11-2
|12-49
|F. Manrrique
|80.40
|Zane Gray
|121
|8
|1
|4-½
|6-½
|13
|13
|13
|O. Sanchez
|67.50
|2 (2)
|Charing Cross
|7.40
|4.20
|3.20
|12 (12)
|Delvin to It
|4.80
|3.60
|9 (9)
|Backstage Bud
|11.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2/3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. Exacta (2-12) paid $37.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-9-5) paid $123.49; $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-9) paid $137.30;
