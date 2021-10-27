8th-$65,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:28. Good. stalk, angled 4w, best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 46.960, 1:11.860, 1:24.490, 00.000, 1:37.350.
Trainer: Shawn Davis
Winner: B G, 7, by Popular-Lemon Supreme
Scratched: Catdaddy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Popular Kid
|124
|2
|3
|3-hd
|4-3
|4-½
|3-½
|1-1¼
|J. Alvarez
|4.80
|3.20
|2.10
|1.40
|Drifting West
|120
|4
|4
|4-3
|3-1½
|3-1
|2-½
|2-1¼
|L. Quinonez
|5.00
|3.00
|7.00
|Favorable Outcome
|124
|1
|1
|2-2
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-3¾
|S. Elliott
|2.10
|0.80
|Popularity
|120
|3
|2
|1-1½
|1-½
|2-hd
|4-2
|4-3
|R. Eramia
|13.30
|Box Seat
|120
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|I. Diego
|11.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (10-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $138.85. Exacta (3-5) paid $26.80; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $16.00;
