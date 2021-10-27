8th-$65,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:28. Good. stalk, angled 4w, best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 46.960, 1:11.860, 1:24.490, 00.000, 1:37.350.

Trainer: Shawn Davis

Winner: B G, 7, by Popular-Lemon Supreme

Scratched: Catdaddy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Popular Kid124233-hd4-34-½3-½1-1¼J. Alvarez4.803.202.101.40
Drifting West120444-33-1½3-12-½2-1¼L. Quinonez5.003.007.00
Favorable Outcome124112-22-hd1-hd1-hd3-3¾S. Elliott2.100.80
Popularity120321-1½1-½2-hd4-24-3R. Eramia13.30
Box Seat1205555555I. Diego11.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (10-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $138.85. Exacta (3-5) paid $26.80; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $16.00;

