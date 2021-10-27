1st-$36,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:09. Good. stalked, 3w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 47.020, 1:11.450, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.650.
Trainer: W. Calhoun
Winner: B G, 4, by Into Mischief-Cool Spell
Scratched: American Code.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Digital
|120
|2
|1
|4-hd
|4-1
|1-½
|1-2¾
|D. Cabrera
|3.80
|2.20
|2.10
|0.90
|Texas Bad Boy
|117
|1
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1½
|2-¾
|L. Luzzi
|3.00
|2.60
|3.80
|Drivehappy
|117
|4
|5
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-2¼
|S. Elliott
|2.80
|2.50
|Flatout Winner
|120
|3
|2
|2-1
|2-½
|4-5
|4-7½
|R. Vazquez
|5.40
|Flexati
|120
|5
|3
|5-4
|5-2
|5-2
|5-3½
|J. Alvarez
|23.70
|Euroexit
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|F. Wethey Jr.
|64.80
Exacta (3-1) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $2.18; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $6.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.