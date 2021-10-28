9th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 10:58. Good. early speed, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 46.090, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.170.
Trainer: Francisco Bravo
Winner: B G, 3, by Latent Heat-Stilled
Scratched: Euroeast, No Mo Hooch, Flycatcher, Tavner.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Just Chillin
|119
|3
|1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-3
|1-7
|F. Wethey Jr.
|1.90
|He's a Bomb
|119
|2
|3
|4-1½
|4-½
|2-1
|2-2¾
|D. Cabrera
|1.20
|Love My Ride
|122
|6
|5
|5-hd
|6-2
|5-hd
|3-½
|L. Luzzi
|16.60
|Whip
|119
|8
|7
|8
|8
|6-1
|4-½
|W. Hamilton
|40.30
|Oso Prieto
|122
|1
|4
|3-½
|2-hd
|3-1½
|5-¾
|L. Goncalves
|19.70
|You'reobadboy
|119
|7
|6
|6-½
|5-1
|4-½
|6-1
|J. Medina
|6.20
|Winners Luck
|119
|4
|8
|7-hd
|7-hd
|8
|7-13½
|K. Tohill
|14.60
|Magna Punch
|119
|5
|2
|2-hd
|3-1
|7-½
|8
|R. Vazquez
|9.00
|3 (3)
|Just Chillin
|5.80
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2)
|He's a Bomb
|2.40
|2.20
|8 (6)
|Love My Ride
|3.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (10-9-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $488.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $66.90. Daily Double (3-3) paid $20.00; Daily Double (3-11) paid $4.60; Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-8-12) paid $33.62; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-8) paid $22.30; Attendance unavailable. $1,109,828. Handle $26,166. Total Handle $1,135,994.
