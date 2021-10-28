9th-$41,650, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 10:58. Good. early speed, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 46.090, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.170.

Trainer: Francisco Bravo

Winner: B G, 3, by Latent Heat-Stilled

Scratched: Euroeast, No Mo Hooch, Flycatcher, Tavner.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Just Chillin119311-1½1-1½1-31-7F. Wethey Jr.1.90
He's a Bomb119234-1½4-½2-12-2¾D. Cabrera1.20
Love My Ride122655-hd6-25-hd3-½L. Luzzi16.60
Whip11987886-14-½W. Hamilton40.30
Oso Prieto122143-½2-hd3-1½5-¾L. Goncalves19.70
You'reobadboy119766-½5-14-½6-1J. Medina6.20
Winners Luck119487-hd7-hd87-13½K. Tohill14.60
Magna Punch119522-hd3-17-½8R. Vazquez9.00
3 (3)Just Chillin5.803.002.40
2 (2)He's a Bomb2.402.20
8 (6)Love My Ride3.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (10-9-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $488.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $66.90. Daily Double (3-3) paid $20.00; Daily Double (3-11) paid $4.60; Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-8-12) paid $33.62; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-8) paid $22.30; Attendance unavailable. $1,109,828. Handle $26,166. Total Handle $1,135,994.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you