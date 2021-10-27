1st-$36,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:09. Good. stalked, 3w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 47.020, 1:11.450, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.650.

Trainer: W. Calhoun

Winner: B G, 4, by Into Mischief-Cool Spell

Scratched: American Code.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Digital120214-hd4-11-½1-2¾D. Cabrera0.90
Texas Bad Boy117141-11-12-1½2-¾L. Luzzi3.80
Drivehappy117453-hd3-½3-hd3-2¼S. Elliott2.50
Flatout Winner120322-12-½4-54-7½R. Vazquez5.40
Flexati120535-45-25-25-3½J. Alvarez23.70
Euroexit120666666F. Wethey Jr.64.80
3 (2)Digital3.802.202.10
1 (1)Texas Bad Boy3.002.60
5 (4)Drivehappy2.80

Exacta (3-1) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $2.18; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $6.60;

