9th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:56. Good. chased 2w, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.480, 47.020, 1:00.130, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.870.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Morning Line-Sweet Golden Carol
Scratched: Serenidipitous Do.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Morning Twilight
|119
|3
|5
|3-hd
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-1
|S. Elliott
|4.00
|3.40
|3.00
|1.00
|Diamond N Gasoline
|122
|1
|9
|5-½
|5-½
|3-3
|2-3¾
|G. Steinberg
|12.60
|5.20
|18.90
|Presley's Artwork
|119
|5
|6
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|3-nk
|D. Cabrera
|4.20
|15.70
|D Finest Okie
|119
|6
|7
|10
|10
|5-½
|4-1½
|L. Quinonez
|12.90
|Strong Woman
|119
|9
|3
|9-hd
|8-hd
|7-3
|5-½
|W. Hamilton
|28.00
|Because
|119
|8
|1
|2-½
|3-1
|4-1½
|6-¾
|A. Triana Jr.
|6.60
|Miss Long Legs
|119
|4
|10
|6-hd
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7-7¼
|F. Wethey Jr.
|3.40
|Diamond Gal
|114
|2
|8
|8-2
|9-½
|9-1½
|8-2¼
|C. Hughes
|46.30
|Eurobella
|119
|10
|2
|7-hd
|7-2
|8-2
|9-4¼
|E. Lara
|7.80
|Sayaad Ain't So
|119
|7
|4
|4-1
|6-hd
|10
|10
|L. Goncalves
|53.70
$0.5 Pick 4 (11-4-1/3/4/6/7-3/9) 4 Correct Paid $72.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/3/4-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.50. Daily Double (4-3) paid $8.80; Exacta (3-1) paid $44.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-6) paid $146.03; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $99.70; Attendance unavailable. $1,089,634. Handle $22,391. Total Handle $1,112,025.
