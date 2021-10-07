9th-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:56. Good. chased 2w, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.480, 47.020, 1:00.130, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.870.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Morning Line-Sweet Golden Carol

Scratched: Serenidipitous Do.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Morning Twilight119353-hd2-hd1-½1-1S. Elliott4.003.403.001.00
Diamond N Gasoline122195-½5-½3-32-3¾G. Steinberg12.605.2018.90
Presley's Artwork119561-11-hd2-hd3-nkD. Cabrera4.2015.70
D Finest Okie1196710105-½4-1½L. Quinonez12.90
Strong Woman119939-hd8-hd7-35-½W. Hamilton28.00
Because119812-½3-14-1½6-¾A. Triana Jr.6.60
Miss Long Legs1194106-hd4-hd6-hd7-7¼F. Wethey Jr.3.40
Diamond Gal114288-29-½9-1½8-2¼C. Hughes46.30
Eurobella1191027-hd7-28-29-4¼E. Lara7.80
Sayaad Ain't So119744-16-hd1010L. Goncalves53.70

$0.5 Pick 4 (11-4-1/3/4/6/7-3/9) 4 Correct Paid $72.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/3/4-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.50. Daily Double (4-3) paid $8.80; Exacta (3-1) paid $44.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-6) paid $146.03; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $99.70; Attendance unavailable. $1,089,634. Handle $22,391. Total Handle $1,112,025.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you