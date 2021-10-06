8th-$39,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:27. Good. well handled, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 47.560, 1:11.780, 1:24.200, 00.000, 1:37.030.

Trainer: Mindy Willis

Winner: CH H, 7, by Flatter-Shananies Song

Scratched: Box Seat, Warrior's Map, Net Gain, Rated R Superstar.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Favorable Outcome120211-11-½1-1½1-41-6½S. Elliott1.30
Catdaddy122134442-22-2½E. Lara3.10
Drifting West120343-½3-1½3-hd3-13-3L. Quinonez3.70
Popularity120422-22-32-244R. Eramia1.80
4 (2)Favorable Outcome4.602.40No Tix
2 (1)Catdaddy3.80No Tix

$0.5 Pick 3 (11-4-3/4/7) 3 Correct Paid $19.75. Exacta (4-2) paid $15.00;

