8th-$39,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:27. Good. well handled, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 47.560, 1:11.780, 1:24.200, 00.000, 1:37.030.
Trainer: Mindy Willis
Winner: CH H, 7, by Flatter-Shananies Song
Scratched: Box Seat, Warrior's Map, Net Gain, Rated R Superstar.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Favorable Outcome
|120
|2
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-6½
|S. Elliott
|1.30
|Catdaddy
|122
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2-2
|2-2½
|E. Lara
|3.10
|Drifting West
|120
|3
|4
|3-½
|3-1½
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-3
|L. Quinonez
|3.70
|Popularity
|120
|4
|2
|2-2
|2-3
|2-2
|4
|4
|R. Eramia
|1.80
|4 (2)
|Favorable Outcome
|4.60
|2.40
|No Tix
|2 (1)
|Catdaddy
|3.80
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 3 (11-4-3/4/7) 3 Correct Paid $19.75. Exacta (4-2) paid $15.00;
