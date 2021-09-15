3rd-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 8:02. Good. press 2w, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 49.910, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:33.630.
Trainer: Lynn Chleborad
Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by The Factor-Towanda
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sooner Factor
|123
|4
|1
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-1
|1-2¾
|L. Luzzi
|10.20
|7.00
|4.40
|4.10
|Charmento
|123
|6
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|2-¾
|D. Cabrera
|53.20
|17.80
|66.10
|Oh Danny Girl
|115
|1
|6
|4-1
|4-1
|4-hd
|3-2¼
|C. Hughes
|17.20
|67.90
|Lena's Shadow
|120
|7
|8
|8
|7-1
|5-2
|4-¾
|E. Lara
|72.40
|A Heart of a Lion
|120
|3
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|2-1
|5-hd
|I. Diego
|1.70
|Same Kathleen
|120
|8
|4
|7-hd
|8
|6-5
|6-11¼
|S. Elliott
|3.00
|River Charmer
|120
|5
|7
|6-2
|5-hd
|7-2
|7-3
|J. Medina
|3.30
|Between
|122
|2
|5
|5-hd
|6-½
|8
|8
|B. Landeros
|6.10
Exacta (4-6) paid $284.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-7) paid $711.39; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $869.80;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.