3rd-$40,425, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 8:02. Good. press 2w, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 25.480, 49.910, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:33.630.

Trainer: Lynn Chleborad

Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by The Factor-Towanda

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sooner Factor123412-12-1½1-11-2¾L. Luzzi10.207.004.404.10
Charmento123623-hd3-hd3-½2-¾D. Cabrera53.2017.8066.10
Oh Danny Girl115164-14-14-hd3-2¼C. Hughes17.2067.90
Lena's Shadow1207887-15-24-¾E. Lara72.40
A Heart of a Lion120331-½1-12-15-hdI. Diego1.70
Same Kathleen120847-hd86-56-11¼S. Elliott3.00
River Charmer120576-25-hd7-27-3J. Medina3.30
Between122255-hd6-½88B. Landeros6.10

Exacta (4-6) paid $284.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-7) paid $711.39; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $869.80; $770,154. Handle $24,172. Total Handle $794,326.

