This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is the use of digital technologies and services to monitor, analyze, and capture the health data of patients and send this information to healthcare professionals for further evaluation. RPM devices can greatly improve the management of various chronic conditions.
The primary goal of RPM devices is to accurately collect a wide range of health data for a patient, such as blood pressure, heart rate, vital signs, weight, and blood sugar levels. The patient's health information is then transmitted to healthcare specialists for monitoring and evaluation, with patients staying at home rather than visiting healthcare facilities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- RPM devices: COVID-19 use cases
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Vital signs monitoring devices
- Specialized monitoring devices
- Wearable devices
- Implantable devices
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Medical device sector scorecard
- Glossary
