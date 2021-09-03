CANAAN, Vt. (AP) — The school district in the Vermont town of Canaan is believed to be the only district in the state not to require students and staff to wear masks as suggested by the Agency of Education.
The board in the district that abuts the Canadian border and New Hampshire voted 5-1 last month to reject the state’s recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, chiefly the use of face masks as school resumes.
But the board is recommending mask wearing. Masks will be required on school buses.
Canaan School Board Chairman Dan Wade said the board is not against mask wearing, but members had questions about enforcing a requirement.
Wade tells the Caledonian Record he said he contacted the Vermont School Boards Association and asked if “we can actually enforce it and that was a very questionable point at that time and the answer was ‘no, I don’t think we can.’ ”
Canaan Superintendent Karen Conroy said they have been promoting vaccinations and an anonymous survey found that 86% of those who responded were vaccinated.”
She said that as she walked through the the school Thursday “all of my elementary classroom teachers were wearing masks but the majority of students are not, based on their parent’s choice.”