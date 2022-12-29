As global travel normalizes in the post-pandemic era, dozens of countries have begun issuing digital nomad visas to lure digital talent to their shores.
The remote work revolution is going global, giving aspiring professionals a new opportunity to expand their horizons and see if they have what it takes to be a nomad. There is a wide range of nations to choose from.
Some of the latest to roll out specialized visa programs, such as Portugal, Bali, and Georgia, are among nomads' favorite destinations.
Yet nomading requires more than getting visa clearance. Rookie nomads can certainly leverage abundant online resources and tap into the virtual community to smooth their transition into their new globetrotting lifestyle.
Push and Pull
The trend towards nomad visas has arisen from various push and pull factors. The remote work revolution has liberated millions of knowledge workers from the confines of the office cubicle.
While most remained temporarily stuck at home and within their borders during the pandemic, the resumption of travel has now enabled these professionals to take their "home office" abroad. This has propelled a whole new set of eligible professionals to seek out nomading for the first time.
Digital nomads remained a fringe phenomenon before the pandemic, Sara Sutton, founder and CEO at FlexJobs told CNBC in August. But now she sees that changing.
"As companies adopt more flexible arrangements, including location independence and remote work options, we anticipate people will have more opportunities than ever before to work remotely - and from anywhere in the world," she said.
Countries on the receiving end are also trying to draw in digital nomads. Many governments aim to stimulate consumption in their economies via the dollars that well-heeled nomads bring with them.
In this way, the nomad visa programs are also a strategy to revitalize local tourism sectors. Governments also see the potential for digital nomads to contribute to the country's talent pool through entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly in digital industries.
Hotspots
Although nomads can technically live and work anywhere, many tend to congregate together in similar places. Some destinations stand out above the rest and have become popular hubs for nomads.
Last month the Portuguese government launched its long-awaited "Temporary-Stay Visa" to attract nomads looking for a short stay of up to one year. This differs from Portugal's other visas, such as its "D7 Passive Income Visa" and "D2 Entrepreneur Visa" for longer-term residencies.
To be eligible, applicants must prove they earn at least €2,800 a month (US$ 2,875), roughly four times the minimum monthly income in Portugal. Nomads can apply for the visa either in Portugal or their home country. Authorities began processing applications on October 30th.
While the Indonesian government is still deliberating on an anticipated five-year digital nomad visa program, it has opened its existing B211A for Bali up to new extensions, enabling nomads to live on the picturesque island for up to six months without paying taxes.
Those with a healthy nest egg can apply for the upcoming " Second-home visa," which allows nomads to stay for up to five or ten years, so long as they have US$129,000 in savings. This visa will begin processing starting this coming Christmas Eve.
In addition, Indonesian authorities recently announced a partnership with Airbnb to promote Bali through the company's new " Live and Work Anywhere" platform.
Costa Rica launched its " Costa Rica Digital Nomads Visa (DNV) " in July this year. The visa offers nomads a total income tax exemption for the nomad and an exemption from import taxes for their computers or any other gear needed for their work, including up to two vehicles.
Applicants must have a monthly income of US$ 3,000 (if applying individually) or $4,000 if they want to bring their family. In both cases, you must arrange health insurance for your one-year stay, which can be extended for an equivalent period.
The one-year visa can be extended for another full year so long as the holder has stayed in Costa Rica for at least six months during their first year.
Resources
When setting out to travel the world, new nomads first go through a lengthy transition phase as they adapt to life abroad on the road. Thankfully, there are a number of online resources that help fill the knowledge gap and forge connections in the community.
Chief among them is Nomadlist. Founded by veteran nomad Pieter Levels, Nomadlist has been operating as a one-stop entry point into the digital nomad world since 2014. This ‘destination website' functions like a nomad Wikipedia and Facebook rolled into one, offering essential information for nomads as well as access to its thriving community of nomads.
It has dozens of features, such as a destination finder, job board, and meet-up calendar. Nomadlist is not free; there is a fluctuating one-time fee for lifetime access.
There are many popular nomad blogs, too, including Nomadic Matt, The Lifestyle HunterAnna Everywhere, Too Many Adapters, Nomadtopia, and blogs for nomad families, like Nomad Mompreneur and Nomad Family.
The disruptions from the pandemic left many digital nomads stranded abroad. It looked like the digital nomad lifestyle was in jeopardy for a time. Yet the profoundly digital world emerging now has set the stage for a great revival of this alternative lifestyle.
With new emerging visa options, there may never have been a better time to embrace this unique lifestyle and seek out new horizons.
This article was produced by and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.