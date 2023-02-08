PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) today voted to increase the Company’s quarterly dividend to $0.38 per common share, from $0.37 per common share.
The Company has increased its dividend during each of the twenty-eight years since its initial public offering. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
