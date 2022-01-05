PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on January 26, 2022, through midnight ET on February 26, 2022.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005879/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Keith McCue
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
441-239-4830Media Contacts:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Keil Gunther
Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing & Client Communication
441-239-4932Kekst CNC
Dawn Dover
212-521-4800
KEYWORD: BERMUDA CARIBBEAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE
SOURCE: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/05/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 01/05/2022 04:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005879/en