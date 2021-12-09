Renald Durand Joins Star Mountain Capital From JPMorgan Chase to Become Director of Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Star Mountain Capital, LLC ("Star Mountain"), a specialized investment manager, with over $2 billion in assets under management, focused exclusively on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Renald “Ray” Durand has joined as Director of Finance. Mr. Durand brings a broad skillset across in finance, accounting and fund administration and will become a valued addition to Star Mountain’s finance and operations department led by Chief Financial Officer Chris Gimbert.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005226/en/
Renald "Ray" Durand joins Star Mountain Capital as Director of Finance (Photo: Business Wire)
“Having been part of Star Mountain’s growth since inception, I am proud of the Star Mountain team’s continued focus on providing the highest quality of service to our stakeholders,” says Star Mountain Capital CFO, Chris Gimbert. “Ray’s unique credentials as a CPA, CFA and CAIA member coupled with experience at leading institutions such as JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Ernst & Young will bring additional talent to the team as we continue Star Mountain’s growth and service to our investors.”
"Having been involved in private equity fund services at large institutions and having worked with many large investment firms, I find Star Mountain’s infrastructure to be high caliber within an entrepreneurial firm, focused on a differentiated end of the market,” said Mr. Durand. "I look forward to be joining the collaborative and team-centric culture of success at Star Mountain where transparency with investors and service to the community is paramount.”
Mr. Durand is the second person this year that Star Mountain has hired from international commercial and investment banking group JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). John Ide joined as a Managing Director in July after spending the bulk of his career, 22 years, at JPMorgan Asset Management, the $2+ trillion AUM investment manager that is part of JPMorgan Chase.
Mr. Durand was most recently a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase in the private equity fund services division in New York where he managed a team of 12 staff and was an active participant in hosting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) awareness events. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Durand was a Vice President at global fund administration firm Maples Group in the Cayman Islands and in Hong Kong. This followed roles as Senior Fund Accountant at Credit Suisse and Account Manager at Global Captive Management, also in the Cayman Islands.
Mr. Durand started his career as an auditor at RSM Richter Chamberland and then as a Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young.
Mr. Durand is a graduate of HEC Montreal with a degree in Business Administration. In addition to his Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations, Mr. Durand also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) as well as the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.
Since 2010 through November 2021, Star Mountain has made over 100 direct investments in U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and over 20 secondary / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem®, exclusively focused on the North American lower middle-market. One of Star Mountain’s specialties is seeking current cash income and yield for investors that is materially above the typical yields found in the public markets through its distinctive origination, underwriting and value-added lending capabilities.
For the third straight year, Star Mountain was again named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business highlighting the firms focus on culture and community.
ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
With over $2 billion in assets under management (as of November 30, 2021), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the North American lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct debt and equity investing and (ii) secondaries (acquiring LP interests and direct assets). Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide scalable and diversified access for its institutional and high-net-worth investors to established small and medium-sized businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues. Star Mountain’s 100% employee-owned team and Collaborative Ecosystem ® provides distinctive value to lower middle-market businesses as a flexible capital solution partner.
Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America ®.
As part of its ESG program (Environmental, Social and Governance), Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio.
Note:This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase interests in any investment product. Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he / she / it will experience a certain level of results if Star Mountain is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of Star Mountain or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and / or submitted by the recognized advisor. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, readers should note that past results are not indicative of future results. The description and the selection methodologies of each award and recognition are subjective and will vary.
Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she/it will experience a certain level of results if SMFM is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of SMFM or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor.
Crain’s two-part survey process consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Star Mountain must pay a fee to Crain’s only for survey collection purposes. Detailed eligibility criteria can be found here: https://www.bestplacestoworknyc.com/eligibility-criteria
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005226/en/
John Polis –Media@StarMountainCapital.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH SMALL BUSINESS HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE BANKING
SOURCE: Star Mountain Capital, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/09/2021 04:30 AM/DISC: 12/09/2021 04:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005226/en