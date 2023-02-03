PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023--
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on February 23 rd and will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call by phone via this link ( registration link ), where the dial-in details will be provided. A live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning February 23 rd, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
About Rent-A-Center, Inc.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our websiteRentacenter.comorInvestor.rentacenter.com.
CONTACT: Brendan Metrano
Vice President Investor Relations
972-801-1280
brendan.metrano@rentacenter.com
