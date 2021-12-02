PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming conferences.
On Wednesday December 8, 2021 Rent-A-Center management will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference at 1:00 PM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Jason Hogg, EVP Acima, and Maureen Short, CFO. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.rentacenter.com.
On Thursday December 9, 2021 Rent-A-Center management will host virtual meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Finance Summit.
Following its February 2021 acquisition of Acima Holdings LLC, Rent-A-Center is a leader in retail leasing solutions, a high growth and dynamic market within FinTech, with innovative services that create value for consumers and merchants through an omni-channel model that includes the proprietary Acima Ecosystem. Rent-A-Center: Acima Launches New Digital Ecosystem.
About Rent-A-Center, Inc.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005530/en/
CONTACT: Rent-A-Center, Inc.
Brendan Metrano
VP, Investor Relations
972-801-1280
brendan.metrano@rentacenter.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL OTHER RETAIL TECHNOLOGY HOME GOODS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Rent-A-Center, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005530/en